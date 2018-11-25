The Packers will travel to Minnesota this week to take on the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 25 in Sunday Night Football.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers lost to the Seahawks last week, falling to 4–5–1 on the season so far after the 27–24 loss. Rodgers tallied 332 yards and two touchdowns but a ten-point fourth quarter from Russell Wilson's squad sealed the deal for Seattle.

The Vikings (5–4–1) fell to the Bears 25–20 last week. Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 30-of-46 for 262 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 25

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

