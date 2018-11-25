How to Watch Seahawks vs. Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch the Seahawks vs. the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 25.

By Jenna West
November 25, 2018

The Seahawks travel to Charlotte to take on the Panthers Sunday.

The Panthers fell 20–19 to the Lions last week after a last-minute chance to win the game. With 1:07 left on the clock, Cam Newton threw the ball behind Jarius Wright in the end zone in a failed two-point conversion attempt. The loss was a tough blow to the 6–4 Panthers, who are looking for a playoff spot.

Russell Wilson connected with Ed Dickson on a 15-yard touchdown pass to rally to a 27–24 defeat over the Packers. Wilson threw for two scores and 225 yards while completing 21-of-31. The Seahawks snapped a two-game losing streak as they look for a NFC Wild Card spot.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

