The Seahawks travel to Charlotte to take on the Panthers Sunday.

The Panthers fell 20–19 to the Lions last week after a last-minute chance to win the game. With 1:07 left on the clock, Cam Newton threw the ball behind Jarius Wright in the end zone in a failed two-point conversion attempt. The loss was a tough blow to the 6–4 Panthers, who are looking for a playoff spot.

Russell Wilson connected with Ed Dickson on a 15-yard touchdown pass to rally to a 27–24 defeat over the Packers. Wilson threw for two scores and 225 yards while completing 21-of-31. The Seahawks snapped a two-game losing streak as they look for a NFC Wild Card spot.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.