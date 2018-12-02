Carolina will travel to Tampa Bay on Sunday, Dec. 2 for a 1 p.m. ET clash between the Panthers and the Buccaneers.

The Panthers (6–5) enter this weekend's game after falling to the Seahawks last week by three. Carolina led into the fourth quarter, when the Seahawks put up 13 points to take the win, 30–27. Quarterback Cam Newton completed 25-of-30 attempts for 256 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Christian McCaffrey led the team with two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing.

The Buccaneers beat the 49ers last week, improving to 4–7 on the season with the 27–9 win. Jameis Winston started under center for Tampa Bay, going 29-of-38 for 312 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

How to watch:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.