The Baltimore Ravens travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons Sunday.

Baltimore seems to have found new life with rookie Lamar Jackson starting at quarterback. Under Jackson, the Ravens have won their last two games, improving to a 6–5 record. Jackson showed off his speed last week, rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore's 34–17 win over Oakland. The Ravens need to continue winning to secure a playoff spot, especially with tough upcoming AFC games against the Chiefs and Chargers.

The 4–7 Falcons have lost three straight games and are desparately looking for a win to finish the season on a high note. Atlanta was eliminated from contention in the NFC South last week after a 31–17 loss to the red hot Saints.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.