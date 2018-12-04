The Bills have released wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes, the team announced. Cornerback Denzel Rice and defensive end Mike Love were signed from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Buffalo acquired Benjamin from Carolina midway through the 2018 season in exchange for a ’18 third-round and seventh-round pick. The 2014 first-round pick tallied 39 receptions and two touchdowns during his time with the Bills.

Holmes, who has been with the Bills since 2017, caught 25 passes in two seasons and recorded three touchdowns last year. He hasn’t found the end zone yet this year.

The Bills are 4–8, third in the AFC East. They are ranked No. 31 in the NFL in points per game.