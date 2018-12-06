Titans running back Derrick Henry took a monster 99-yard run to the house for his second touchdown of the night after the Jaguars turned the ball over at the one-yard line. Henry's touchdown was the second-ever 99-yard rushing touchdown in NFL history.

Henry stiff armed three Jacksonville defenders on the way, easily brushing each one off as he went.

You get a Stiff-Arm! You get a Stiff-Arm! You get a Stiff-Arm!@KingHenry_2 takes it 99 YARDS to the HOUSE! 😳😳



Nissan Stadium and Tenneessee's sideline erupted as Henry ran into the endzone, bringing the score to 13–2.

The run was Henry's third 70+ yard rushing touchdown since 2017, the most in the NFL. Jacksonville's own Leonard Fournette is the only other player with more than one over that span with two of his own big runs.

Henry, the 2015 Heisman winner, fittingly hit the aptly named pose after scoring.

Twitter was just as excited as Titans' fans. Star running back Le'Veon Bell joined in with words of praise for Henry, among others.

Derrick Henry!!!! WOW!!!!!!! — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 7, 2018