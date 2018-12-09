Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts will travel to Houston for an AFC South matchup against Deshaun Watson and the red-hot Texans on Sunday, Dec. 9.

The Colts (6–6) will be coming into the divisional showdown after suffering an underwhelming 6–0 loss to the Jaguars last week. After eight straight games with three or more touchdowns, Luck completed just 33 of his 52 pass attempts for 248 yards, no scores and one interception. Jacksonville's defense returned to its 2017 form, sacking Luck three times and stuffing running back Marlon Mack for 27 total rushing yards. The loss snapped Indianapolis's five-game win streak and dimmed their hopes of clinching a wildcard spot in the playoffs.

The Texans (9–3) enter Sunday's game as the hottest team in football and sitting atop the AFC South. Houston has won nine-straight outings after starting the year 0–3. In last week's 29–13 win over Cleveland, running back Lamar Miller erupted for 103 yards on 19 carries. Deshaun Watson continued his steady streak of performances, going 22-of-31 for 224 yards and a touchdown in the victory. The Texans' defense intercepted Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield three times and will be looking to repeat that performance when Luck and Co. come to town.

In the two teams's last meeting, Houston escaped with a 37–34 overtime win.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV