Report: 'Growing Perception' Tom Coughlin Will Coach Jaguars in 2019

Coughlin went 102–90 in 12 seasons with the Giants.

By Michael Shapiro
December 09, 2018

As the Jaguars sit in the AFC South cellar at 4–9, there is "growing perception" that Jacksonville's executive vice president Tom Coughlin could be the team's head coach in 2019, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora

"Coughlin is a noted disciplinarian who has been appalled by some of what he has seen this season, I'm told," La Canfora wrote on Sunday morning. "Doug Marrone has been unable to get the team to perform close to its standard from last season, and the penalties, issues with the media, outlandish statements, lashing out at teammates and opponents and failure to put forth the expected effort has the franchise in a crisis."

A return to the sideline would be Coughlin's second stint as Jacksonville's head coach. He led the Jaguars from their inagural season in 1995 until 2002, going 68–60. The 72-year-old Coughlin would be the oldest coach in the NFL next season. 

Coughlin coached the Giants after his stint in Jacksonville, winning 102 games in 12 seasons. New York won two Super Bowls under Coughlin, claiming the Lombardi Trophy in 2007 and 2011. 

 

