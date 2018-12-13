The Chargers came back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take down the Chiefs 29–28 in Kansas City on Thursday night. Los Angeles scored a touchdown with four seconds remaining and took its first lead of the night on the ensuing two-point conversion.

Philip Rivers orchestrated two consecutive touchdown drives within the last four minutes of play, scoring 15 points in the fourth to secure the win.

Justin Jackson scored on a three-yard run into the end zone with 3:49 to go. On the team's next drive, Rivers found receiver Mike Williams for a touchdown and the two connected again on the following two-point conversion.

CHARGERS GET THE TOUCHDOWN 😱 pic.twitter.com/kRaJaEAoz2 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 14, 2018

CHARGERS TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/PKtRhee1pm — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 14, 2018

A Los Angeles loss would've given Kansas City (11–3) the AFC West, but the Chargers, now also 11–3, held the Chiefs off for at least another week with Thursday's one-point win, clinching their first playoff berth since 2013 in the process.