Watch: Chargers Down Chiefs With Last-Second Touchdown and Two-Point Conversion

Philip Rivers orchestrated a last-minute game-winning touchdown drive and two-point conversion to beat the Chiefs on Thursday night. 

By Emily Caron
December 13, 2018

The Chargers came back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take down the Chiefs 29–28 in Kansas City on Thursday nightLos Angeles scored a touchdown with four seconds remaining and took its first lead of the night on the ensuing two-point conversion.

Philip Rivers orchestrated two consecutive touchdown drives within the last four minutes of play, scoring 15 points in the fourth to secure the win.

Justin Jackson scored on a three-yard run into the end zone with 3:49 to go. On the team's next drive, Rivers found receiver Mike Williams for a touchdown and the two connected again on the following two-point conversion.

A Los Angeles loss would've given Kansas City (11–3) the AFC West, but the Chargers, now also 11–3, held the Chiefs off for at least another week with Thursday's one-point win, clinching their first playoff berth since 2013 in the process.

NFL

