How to Watch Broncos vs. Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

FInd out how to watch Broncos vs. Browns on Saturday, Dec. 15.

By Emily Caron
December 15, 2018

The Cleveland Browns will visit the Broncos on Dec. 15 for a Saturday night showdown in Denver, Colo.

Baker Mayfield led the Browns to their fifth win of the season last week, defeating the Carolina Panthers 26–20. Mayfield went 18-of-22 for 238 yards and one touchdown in the win while Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry added a pair of scores on the ground. 

The Broncos (6–7) fell to the 49ers last week in a 20–14 loss. QB Case Keenum completed 24-of-42 attempts for 186 yards and one touchdown.

How to watch: 

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

