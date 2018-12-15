The Cleveland Browns will visit the Broncos on Dec. 15 for a Saturday night showdown in Denver, Colo.

Baker Mayfield led the Browns to their fifth win of the season last week, defeating the Carolina Panthers 26–20. Mayfield went 18-of-22 for 238 yards and one touchdown in the win while Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry added a pair of scores on the ground.

The Broncos (6–7) fell to the 49ers last week in a 20–14 loss. QB Case Keenum completed 24-of-42 attempts for 186 yards and one touchdown.

How to watch:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.