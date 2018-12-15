The Texans won their 10th game in 11 contests on Saturday, defeating the Jets 29-22 at MetLife Stadium.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 22 passes on 28 attempts for 294 yards, adding two touchdowns. The Texans now sit 10–4 on the season, 2.5 games up on the Colts and Titans for first place in the AFC South. New York is last in the AFC East at 4–10.

The Texans led New York through the first three quarters, but ceded the advantage on a two-yard touchdown run from Elijah McGuire with 5:09 remaining. But the deficit wouldn't last long. Watson staged a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to take the lead with 2:15 remaining, finding wideout DeAndre Hopkins one-on-one from 14 yards out.

Hopkins torched the Jets secondary on Saturday, hauling in 10 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns. The Clemson product now has 11 touchdowns on the season, his third 10-plus touchdown campaign since 2015.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold couldn't overcome Hopkins' late touchdown, but the rookie still fared well in his first start at the Meadowlands since Oct. 21. Darnold finished the afternoon 24 of 38 passing for 253 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans will head on the road again in Week 16, facing the Eagles. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is slated for 1 p.m. ET.