Report: Eli Manning 'Playing His Way' Onto Giants' 2019 Roster

Manning is averaging career highs in completion percentage and interception percentage.

By Michael Shapiro
December 16, 2018

The Giants passed on choosing a successor to quarterback Eli Manning with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and the trend may continue into 2019. Manning is "playing his way" onto New York's 2019 roster, with no obvious replacement in sight, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"[Manning] is playing his way onto the roster for 2019," Rapoport said. "The way he has been playing, the way he has held up, certainly opens up the possibility that he is back in 2019."

The 37-year-old quarterback is owed just $16.5 million next season, a mark that would put him outside the top ten of QB salaries in 2019. Rapoport said New York may opt to bring Manning back for one more season in 2019 and draft a successor for the two-time Super Bowl champion to groom over the course of the year. 

Manning has thrown 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2018, adding 3460 yards. New York is 5–8 on the season, facing Tennessee at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford N.J. at 1 p.m. E.T. 

