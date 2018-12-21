New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss Sunday's game agains the Indianapolis Colts, the team annouced Friday.

Sunday will be the third-straight game Beckham has missed while recovering from a quad injury. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week.

In 12 games this season, Beckham has tallied 77 receptions for 1,052 touchdowns and six touchdowns. He has even thrown a pair of touchdowns this season.

The Giants sit in fourth in the NFC East with a 5–9 record and have been elimiated from the playoffs. They will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.