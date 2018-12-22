Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan clashed after Tenneesse's 25–16 win over Washington on Saturday.

According to NBC Sports Washington, Titans running back Derrick Henry attempted to make up with Norman for an argument the two had in the fourth quarter. Norman left Henry to sit on the sidelines. Then Lewan walked toward Norman and reportedly yelled, "Get the f--- out of my stadium."

Norman threw his helmet at Lewan after he stood up from the bench. Lewan then mocked Norman's bow-and-arrow celebration.

Things got HEATED between Josh Norman and Taylor Lewan postgame. pic.twitter.com/HXCE6zRSzj — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) December 23, 2018

Per The Athletic's Travis Haney, Lewan told reporters he went to talk to Norman becuase he felt that he was trying to hurt Henry.

Lewan said, "There’s enough injuries as it is. We don’t need people trying to hurt each other."

"I’m not worried about Josh Norman," Lewan said, according to Haney. "... I mean, I don’t know who that is. I was pissed. He was trying to hurt Derrick. That’s BS. That’s not the way football’s supposed to be played, man. It’s not our fault you’re not relevant anymore."

Henry told reporters he didn't feel that Norman was trying to hurt him.