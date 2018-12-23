Eagles' Zach Ertz Sets TE Single-Season Reception Record

Ertz is the first tight end in NFL history to reach 100 receptions in multiple seasons. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 23, 2018

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz set the NFL single-season record for catches by a tight end on Sunday, snagging his 111th reception of the season while facing the Texans at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten previously held the record, tallying 110 receptions in 2012. 

Ertz set the record early in the third quarter on a slant route. The reception was Ertz' 10th of the day, his fifth 10-catch game in 2018. 

The Stanford product entered Sunday with 422 career catches across six seasons. Ertz totaled 101 catches in 2018, crossing the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. He is the only player in NFL history to record 100-plus catches in multiple seasons.

Follow along live here.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)