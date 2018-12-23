Eagles tight end Zach Ertz set the NFL single-season record for catches by a tight end on Sunday, snagging his 111th reception of the season while facing the Texans at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten previously held the record, tallying 110 receptions in 2012.

Ertz set the record early in the third quarter on a slant route. The reception was Ertz' 10th of the day, his fifth 10-catch game in 2018.

Zach Ertz sets the NFL tight ends record for receptions with his 111th and Dallas Goedert alertly recovered his fumble pic.twitter.com/VKfRPk31kP — The Bitter Birds (@AdrianFedkiw) December 23, 2018

The Stanford product entered Sunday with 422 career catches across six seasons. Ertz totaled 101 catches in 2018, crossing the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. He is the only player in NFL history to record 100-plus catches in multiple seasons.

