Larry Fitzgerald took to Twitter to address a video that appeared to show Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh poking the Cardinals receiver in the eye. The Arizona veteran said the video was just "a friend clowning with another friend."

"Wanted to address the video circulating from Sunday: I’ve known @NdamukongSuh since his college days and he’s a close friend of mine," Fitzgerald wrote Wednesday. "Quality as a person matches his quality as a player. That video is just a friend clowning with another friend. No negative intent! It's all love"

Suh thanked Fitzgerald for clearing the air.

Thank you brother https://t.co/7ebhAZOp1B — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) December 26, 2018

The apparent eye poke happened during the Rams' 31–9 win over Arizona on Sunday.

Did Ndamukong Suh seriously try to poke Larry Fitzgerald's eye on Sunday? That's messed up.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/GO8rdGW0RR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 25, 2018

The Cardinals sit at 3–12 on the season after the loss while Los Angeles improved to 12–3. Fitzgerald has been with Arizona since they took him Fitzgerald was drafted third overall in the 2004 NFL draft. Suh is in his ninth NFL season.

The veteran defensive tackle has been fined several times for questionable play in his career, most recently receiving a $20,054 fine on December 2 for a horse-collar tackle penalty against his former team, the Detroit Lions.