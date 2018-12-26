Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald Explains Rams' Ndamukong Suh Apparent Eye Poke

Suh appeared to poke Fitzgerald in the eye on Sunday during the Cardinals' loss to the Rams.

By Emily Caron
December 26, 2018

Larry Fitzgerald took to Twitter to address a video that appeared to show Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh poking the Cardinals receiver in the eye. The Arizona veteran said the video was just "a friend clowning with another friend."

"Wanted to address the video circulating from Sunday: I’ve known @NdamukongSuh since his college days and he’s a close friend of mine," Fitzgerald wrote Wednesday. "Quality as a person matches his quality as a player. That video is just a friend clowning with another friend. No negative intent! It's all love"

Suh thanked Fitzgerald for clearing the air.

The apparent eye poke happened during the Rams' 31–9 win over Arizona on Sunday.

The Cardinals sit at 3–12 on the season after the loss while Los Angeles improved to 12–3. Fitzgerald has been with Arizona since they took him Fitzgerald was drafted third overall in the 2004 NFL draft. Suh is in his ninth NFL season.

The veteran defensive tackle has been fined several times for questionable play in his career, most recently receiving a $20,054 fine on December 2 for a horse-collar tackle penalty against his former team, the Detroit Lions.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)