Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman remains furious that Tennessee Titans' left tackle Taylor Lewan confronted Washington's sideline to taunt him after Saturday's 25–16 loss.

Speaking to reporters during Wednedsay's media availability, Norman lashed out at Lewan, calling his actions on Saturday "maximum disrespect." The two players got into a heated altercation after Tennessee's win. Lewan went over to Washington's bench where Norman was sitting and told the cornerback to "get the f--- out of my stadium." Norman then jumped up and threw his helmet at the veteran offensive lineman, who reacted by making a bow-and-arrow gesture toward him, mocking Norman with the cornerback's signature celebration.

Lewan told reporters that the confrontation started because Norman was trying to hurt Titans' running back Derrick Henry during the game.

"Oh, you was coming for your running back? You should have made the same excuse for your quarterback, because you sure didn't do a good job blocking for him," Norman said in response on Wednesday. "We got young tackles and young ends and they ran through your face. That's what he should have been worried about, his quarterback walking off the field something wrong with [his] arm. He decided to pick on a cornerback who had nothing to do with him. I don't understand that, but that's the guy he is."

Norman reportedly sat at his locker room for 45 minutes after the game before being escorted out by two team officials. Norman said he spoke with Henry after the game, and that the conversation he had with the back does not support Lewan's reasoning for approaching Washington's bench.

"For a relevant player, it's kind of crazy—if you are that relevant. Why would you come to another man's sideline?" Norman said. "And then after you won a game, you pick fun at the player that is relevant. You go out your way to come to his bench, his sideline, to go at him in that kind of way. We're not having it. We will not tolerate disrespect. That's zero tolerance for that. That was the ultimate disrespect. You just don't do that."

The Redskins (7–8) were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. The Titans (9–6) play the Colts on Sunday in a winner-takes-all, primetime matchup to determine the last spot in the AFC playoffs.