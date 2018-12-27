Baker Mayfield's 'Hard Knocks' RV for Sale for $200,000

Mayfield added an autographed mini fridge to the now-famous RV. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 27, 2018

Browns rookie Baker Mayfield received an expensive bit of rookie hazing during Cleveland's training camp in August. He was forced to rent an RV for himself along with Browns QB's Tyrod Taylor and Brogran Roback. If you have some extra cash around this holiday season, you're in luck. According to TMZ, The Baker Mobile can be bought for just $200,000. 

Mayfield's RV became immortalized in Hard Knocks before the 2018 season. The vehicle was returned to Neff Brothers RV in Lorain, Ohio, who are reportedly offering a sale of the "2019 luxury Class 'A' Forest River Georgetown 377XL motorhome."

Cleveland's quarterback pitched in to increase the truck's value and added a signed mini fridge in addition to his original renter's contract. As the legend of Baker Mayfield grows, the value of Mayfield's former RV could as well. 

Mayfield and the Browns will end their 2018 season on Sunday by facing the Ravens. Kickoff from MT&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)