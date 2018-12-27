Browns rookie Baker Mayfield received an expensive bit of rookie hazing during Cleveland's training camp in August. He was forced to rent an RV for himself along with Browns QB's Tyrod Taylor and Brogran Roback. If you have some extra cash around this holiday season, you're in luck. According to TMZ, The Baker Mobile can be bought for just $200,000.

Mayfield's RV became immortalized in Hard Knocks before the 2018 season. The vehicle was returned to Neff Brothers RV in Lorain, Ohio, who are reportedly offering a sale of the "2019 luxury Class 'A' Forest River Georgetown 377XL motorhome."

Cleveland's quarterback pitched in to increase the truck's value and added a signed mini fridge in addition to his original renter's contract. As the legend of Baker Mayfield grows, the value of Mayfield's former RV could as well.

Mayfield and the Browns will end their 2018 season on Sunday by facing the Ravens. Kickoff from MT&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.