How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Bears face the Vikings in Minneapolis, Minn. on Sunday, Dec. 30. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 30, 2018

Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears (11–4) will look to ruin the Vikings' (8–6–1) playoff hopes on Sunday, squaring off in an NFC North battle. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Vikings will reach the NFC playoffs with a victory. If Minnesota loses, it will need the Eagles to lose in Week 17 in order to make the playoffs. The Vikings have taken care of business against two sub-.500 opponents over the last two weeks, defeating Miami on Dec. 16 and Detroit on Dec. 23. 

Chicago has clinched the NFC North, entering Sunday as the No. 3 seed. The Bears can't sink lower than third, but could earn the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win and loss by the Rams in Week 17.

How to watch:  

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package.Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

