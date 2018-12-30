How to Watch Chargers vs. Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Chargers vs. Broncos online or on television on Sunday, Dec. 30.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 30, 2018

The Los Angeles Chargers will be looking to improve their standings in the AFC playoff picture when the team travels to Denver for a regular season finale against the Broncos on Sunday.

The Chargers (11–4) are coming off of a disappointing 22–10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16. After a string of impressive performances, quarterback Philip Rivers looked mortal, throwing for just 181 yards and two interceptions in the outing. Melvin Gordon struggled to get the ground game going as well, rushing for just 41 yards and a score. The Chargers missed out on their chance to leap-frog the Chiefs atop the AFC West and still sit in the No. 5 seed heading into Week 17.

The Broncos (6–9) lost their third straight game on Monday after falling 27–14 to the Oakland Raiders. Case Keenum finished 23-of-37 for 202 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while running back Phillip Lindsay tallied just 46 yards on 10 carries in the loss. 

The Broncos defeated the Chargers 23–22 the last time the two teams met. 

How to watch:  

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

