Report: Cowboys to Rest RB Ezekiel Elliott vs. Giants

Elliott enters Week 17 as the NFL's leading rusher with 1,434 yards. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 30, 2018

The Cowboys will rest running back Ezekiel Elliott in their Week 17 matchup with the Giants on Sunday, according to the NFL Network's Jane Slater. Right guard Zack Martin is also expected to be on the sidelines. 

Dallas enters Week 17 as the NFC East champions. The Cowboys are locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs, and will host either Seattle or Minnesota during Wild Card Weekend. Dallas has reached the playoffs twice in Elliott's three seasons with the organization. 

Elliott will end 2018 with 1,434 yards and six rushing touchdowns. He is the NFL's leading rusher entering Week 17, ahead of Todd Gurley and Giants rookie Saquon Barkley. The Ohio State product made significant strides as a pass-catcher in his third year with Dallas, hauling in 77 receptions. Elliott combined for 58 receptions in his first two seasons.

Dallas faces the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET

 

      Double Bogey (+2)