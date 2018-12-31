Titans Linebacker Brian Orakpo Retires

Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo announced his retirement from the NFL Monday after 10 seasons in the league.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 31, 2018

Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo announced his retirement from the NFL Monday after 10 seasons in the league.

Orakpo is a four-time Pro Bowler who was selected by the Redskins as the No. 13 pick in the 2009 NFL draft. He played six seasons for Washington before joining the Titans in 2015.

This season, the 32-year-old finished with 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and 28 tackles in 13 games.

Orakpo said he always wanted to get to this point — walking away from the game on his terms. He said it's a decision about walking away health-wise. 

The announcement comes a day after the Titans ended their season with a 33–17 loss to the Colts to miss the playoffs.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)