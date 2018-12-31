Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo announced his retirement from the NFL Monday after 10 seasons in the league.

Orakpo is a four-time Pro Bowler who was selected by the Redskins as the No. 13 pick in the 2009 NFL draft. He played six seasons for Washington before joining the Titans in 2015.

This season, the 32-year-old finished with 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and 28 tackles in 13 games.

Orakpo said he always wanted to get to this point — walking away from the game on his terms. He said it's a decision about walking away health-wise.

#Titans Brian Orakpo announces his retirement. Strictly a health-related decision. Thing he’s most proud of? Changing the culture here / changing the perception of the Titans. pic.twitter.com/keoVMhmxHa — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) December 31, 2018

The announcement comes a day after the Titans ended their season with a 33–17 loss to the Colts to miss the playoffs.