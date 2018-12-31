Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett and quarterback Russell Wilson were perfect this season.

Wilson posted a perfect passer rating (158.3) when targeting Lockett this season. The quarterback targeted Lockett 70 times.

The two completed the feat in Sunday's win against the Cardinals when Wilson hit Lockett for a touchdown in the first quarter and then Lockett snagged a 37-yard completion that set up the Seahawks' game-winning field goal. Seattle beat Arizona 27–24.

Since 2002, the previous target high among receivers whose quarterbacks had perfect ratings was 15.

When targeting @TDLockett12 this season, @Seahawks QB @DangeRussWilson posted a perfect passer rating (158.3).



Lockett had 70 targets this year — since 2002, the previous target high among receivers whose QBs had perfect ratings was 15. pic.twitter.com/MUSTOoxhuh — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 31, 2018

The other receivers with 200-plus targets are Marvin Harrison in 2002, Calvin Johnson Jr. in 2012 and Julio Jones in 2015.

The 26-year-old Lockett is in his fourth season out of Kansas State, while the 30-year-old Wilson is in his seventh with Seattle.

The Seahawks face the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card game on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.