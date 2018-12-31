Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett Combined for Impressive Perfect Passer Rating This Season

Russell Wilson posted a perfect passer rating (158.3) when targeting receiver Tyler Lockett this season.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 31, 2018

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett and quarterback Russell Wilson were perfect this season.

Wilson posted a perfect passer rating (158.3) when targeting Lockett this season. The quarterback targeted Lockett 70 times.

The two completed the feat in Sunday's win against the Cardinals when Wilson hit Lockett for a touchdown in the first quarter and then Lockett snagged a 37-yard completion that set up the Seahawks' game-winning field goal. Seattle beat Arizona 27–24.

Since 2002, the previous target high among receivers whose quarterbacks had perfect ratings was 15.

The other receivers with 200-plus targets are Marvin Harrison in 2002, Calvin Johnson Jr. in 2012 and Julio Jones in 2015.

The 26-year-old Lockett is in his fourth season out of Kansas State, while the 30-year-old Wilson is in his seventh with Seattle.

The Seahawks face the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card game on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)