July 4, 2009. Former NFL quarterback Steve McNair is found murdered in his Nashville condo. He’s been shot four times—twice in the chest, once in each temple—and his mistress Jenni Kazemi is lying dead at his feet, with a single gunshot wound to her head. After just four days of investigating, Nashville police conclude that Jenni killed Steve and then herself. Murder-suicide.

Right away, though, McNair’s and Kazemi’s friends and family have a ton of questions—about the motive, the murder weapon and the crime scene—and so they turn to a former Nashville cop named Vincent Hill, who’s started investigating the case on his own.

Nine years later Hill is still chasing chilling new rumors and uncovering fresh leads. In Fall of a Titan—a podcast presented by SI: True Crime and Cadence 13—host Tim Rohan uses Vincent Hill as a guide, re-examining the case in a new light and exploring the question: Did Jenni Kazemi really kill Steve McNair? ​

​Listen to the trailer now. New episodes published every Wednesday, starting Oct. 17

