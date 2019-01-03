Antonio Brown's Team MVP Snub May Have Set Off Dispute With Steelers

Smith-Schuster was voted the MVP after the team's Week 16 loss to the Saints, where Brown recorded 14 receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 03, 2019

Some in the Steelers organization believe that JuJu Smith-Schuster being voted as the Steelers' team MVP may have caused wide receiver Antonio Brown's blowout in practice last week, reports Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer in his new Game Plan.

Smith-Schuster was voted the MVP after the team's Week 16 loss to the Saints, when Brown recorded 14 receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

"He was just frustrated," one source told Breer. "The MVP vote—it’s those things that set him off. He was unreal in New Orleans, we still lost, and the vote comes out and it’s JuJu. So he shows up for work, he’s not voted MVP, he’s in a bad way, and that carried over into the walkthrough."

BREERDid Smith-Schuster’s Team MVP Set Off Antonio Brown? And How Should the Steelers Handle Him?

Brown did not play in the Steelers' win over the Bengals on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported his absence was due to a dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger last week. The quarterback downplayed the incident. 

On Wednesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin denied recent reports that Brown has requested to be traded. Tomlin said Brown didn't play because of a "lack of communication" between the sides leading up to the game. 

Pittsburgh (9–6–1) beat Cincinnati without Brown, but was eliminated from playoff contention when the Ravens defeated the Browns.

Brown finished the season with 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns for a league high and team record.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)