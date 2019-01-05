Report: Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins Played Through Severe Sprain in Colts Loss

Houston wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins left briefly at the end of the first half, but returned to play the entire second half.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 05, 2019

Houston wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suffered a grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in the Texans' 21–7 loss to the Colts on Saturday, reports NFL Network's James Palmer.

Hopkins suffered the injury in the first half. He left the game early, as he headed to the locker room with just over a minute remaining before the half. Hopkins returned to the game in the second half, but Palmer reported Hopkins played through a lot of pain. Palmer added that Hopkins needed help getting his shirt on and he couldn’t shake anyone’s hand with his right hand.

Hopkins had five receptions for 37 yards in the loss. 

The 26-year-old wideout led the Texans this season with 115 receptions for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns.

With the loss, Houston is eliminated from the playoffs. The Colts will take on the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round on Jan. 12 at 4:35 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)