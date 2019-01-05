Houston wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suffered a grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in the Texans' 21–7 loss to the Colts on Saturday, reports NFL Network's James Palmer.

Hopkins suffered the injury in the first half. He left the game early, as he headed to the locker room with just over a minute remaining before the half. Hopkins returned to the game in the second half, but Palmer reported Hopkins played through a lot of pain. Palmer added that Hopkins needed help getting his shirt on and he couldn’t shake anyone’s hand with his right hand.

Hopkins had five receptions for 37 yards in the loss.

The 26-year-old wideout led the Texans this season with 115 receptions for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns.

With the loss, Houston is eliminated from the playoffs. The Colts will take on the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round on Jan. 12 at 4:35 p.m. ET.