Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed a potential game-winning field goal after it double doinked off the posts Sunday night in the NFC Wild Card game against the Eagles.

With 10 seconds left on the clock, Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal to keep the Bears from taking a late win over the Eagles in the 16–15 loss. The ball hit the left upright before bouncing off of the crossbar to fall onto the turf.

Parkey, who entered the game with 10 missed kicks this season, was booed as he ran off of the field.

The Bears were eliminated from the playoffs with Sunday night's loss. The Eagles will advance to the divisional round to play the Saints on Jan. 13 at 4:40 p.m. ET.