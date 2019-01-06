Watch: Cody Parkey's Potential Game-Winning Field Goal Double Doinks Off Crossbar

Screenshot/Twitter

The Eagles beat the Bears 16–15 in the NFC Wild Card game on Sunday.

By Jenna West
January 06, 2019

Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed a potential game-winning field goal after it double doinked off the posts Sunday night in the NFC Wild Card game against the Eagles.

With 10 seconds left on the clock, Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal to keep the Bears from taking a late win over the Eagles in the 16–15 loss. The ball hit the left upright before bouncing off of the crossbar to fall onto the turf.

Parkey, who entered the game with 10 missed kicks this season, was booed as he ran off of the field.

The Bears were eliminated from the playoffs with Sunday night's loss. The Eagles will advance to the divisional round to play the Saints on Jan. 13 at 4:40 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)