Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick still has support inside of NFL locker rooms despite not playing since 2016, according to The Athletic. In an anonymous poll released on Thursday, 81 of 85 defensive players who were polled said they believe Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster. Two players voted no and two players issued a "no comment" on the subject.

Kaepernick received a vote of confidence from the survey voters. 20% of voters said they would replace Jacksonville's Blake Bortles with Kaepernick. 18% said the former ex-49er should replace Nathan Peterman.

"S---, any team that carries three quarterbacks for sure, the third guy on that roster. And a majority of the teams with two quarterbacks, he should be the backup," one anonymous player told The Athletic. "And some places he should be the starter.”

Kaepernick last played in 2016. He is currently suing the NFL over claims that league owners blackballed him due to his protests of racial injustice and police brutality.

The Nevada product threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in his final year as a starter. San Francisco went 1–11 with Kaepernick in 2016.