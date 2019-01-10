The divisional matchups are set in the NFL playoffs, and while those teams prepare this week with efforts to continue their postseason runs, the eight teams that fired their coaches continue to interview candidates, some of which are still coaching.

The Bengals and Dolphins, have each reportedly interviewed multiple candidate, and have yet to hire anyone, while the Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jets, Packers, and Broncos had settled on who will be working their sidelines next season.

Here is the latest news and rumors concerning coaching vacancies in the NFL.

• Gregg Williams, the former defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns, is getting consideration to take over the New York Jets defense.

• Mike McCarthy is reportedly sitting out the 2019 season after the Jets' job was filled.

• The Colts won't be losing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for now. The Browns did request to speak to Eberflus after the regular season ended.

• The Cardinals are looking for a veteran defensive coordinator to return the team back to a 3-4 base scheme.

• Offensive coordinator choice was an issue for Matt Rhule during his interview the Jets. Rhule ultimately decided to return to Baylor for his third season with the school.

• Todd Bowles has been hired by the Buccaneers as their new defensive coordinator.