WATCH: Colts Recover Blocked Punt for Touchdown, Trail Chiefs in Divisional Round

The special teams touchdown cut Kansas City's lead to 17-7. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 12, 2019

Kansas City jumped in front of the Colts 17-0 in the first half of the AFC divisional round on Saturday, but Indianapolis worked its way back into the contest with a key special teams play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. 

The Chiefs lined up for a punt at their own 19-yard-line, snapping the ball to punter Dustin Colquitt. Indianapolis's defensive line bursted through the backfield, blocking Colquitt's kick deep in Kansas City territory. Colts wideout Zach Pascal recovered the block punt and tumbled into the end zone, cutting the Chiefs' lead to 17-7.

 

The last time these two teams met in the playoffs, the Colts trailed the Chiefs 38-10 in the 2013 AFC wild-card round before rallying late to win 45-44 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Andrew Luck and Co. will try to engineer another comeback on Saturday after the Colts' blocked punt. 

