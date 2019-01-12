NFL Coaching Tracker: Jaguars Interested in Former Broncos Coach Gary Kubiak

Keep up with the latest hirings, firings, rumors and news in the NFL coaching carousel.

By Emily Caron
January 12, 2019

The playoffs divisional matchups are set for this weekend, and while those teams prepare this week with efforts to continue their postseason runs, the eight teams that fired their coaches continue to interview candidates, some of which are still coaching.

The Bengals and Dolphins have each reportedly interviewed multiple candidates but neither has made any hiring decisions yet. The Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jets, Packers, and Broncos, on the other hand, have settled on who will be working their sidelines next season.

Here is the latest news and rumors concerning coaching vacancies in the NFL:

• The Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur were denied permission to interview Mike LaFleur, Matt's younger brother and the 49ers’ pass game coordinator. 49ers also rejected requests from the Browns and the Vikings for LaFleur, along with denying interview requests for Mike McDaniel and Rich Scangarello. 

• The Browns and new head coach Freddie Kitchens are close on a deal to solidify his hire.

• Former Broncos' coach Gary Kubiak will not remain with Denver, but still has an interest in being an offensive coordinator. Jacksonville is reportedly among the teams interested in Kubiak.

• The Broncos were denied permission to interview 49ers’ quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello for their offensive coordinator job.

• The Browns are working on a deal to hire former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator.

• The Dolphins have narrowed the focus of their head coaching search to Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores.

