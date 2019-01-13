Bill Belichick didn't hesitate to remind the Chargers they are a long way from Los Angeles on Sunday as they Patriots installed a temperature gauge outside the visitors' locker room at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Taped to the side of the stands where the Chargers will walk on to the field at Gillette Stadium, a reminder of today’s frigid forecast. pic.twitter.com/maO4IUX4rb — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 13, 2019

The temperature at Gillette Stadium is expected to be 25 degrees at kickoff. It will reach 57 degrees at the Chargers' home in Carson, Calif. on Sunday.

New England enters Sunday's divisional round matchup seeking its 10th-straight home playoff victory.