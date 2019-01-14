Nick Foles On Eagles' Future: I'm Not Going To Worry About It

Nick Foles says he isn't concerned about his future with the Philadelphia Eagles. 

By Scooby Axson
January 14, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles says he isn't going to worry about his future with the team, following the Eagles loss to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round.

Foles was attempting to lead the Eagles back to the Super Bowl after again subbing in for an injured Casron Wentz. Foles led Philadelphia to 14–0 lead before New Orleans stormed back to win 20–14.

Foles, who will turn 30 later this month, went 18–31 for 201 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions against the Saints. Foles' current contract has a $20 million option for next season. The team could exercise that option or Foles could seek a $2 million buyout and become a free agent.

"I'm not really going to worry about it right now," Foles said after the game. "I'll do what I can to enjoy this ride back with my teammates and we'll see what happens."

Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win last season over the New England Patriots, capping off an incredible post season run, winning the Super Bowl MVP.

"So we'll see what happens, but I'll tell you this," Foles said. "I've enjoyed every single moment and it'll always have a special place in my heart. The city, the fans, the people, everything about it. There's nothing like playing in the Linc. Some of my favorite moments, my family got to experience some."

