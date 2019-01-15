Watch: Alaska Boy Shocked to Be NFL's Kid Correspondent at Super Bowl

Camdyn Clancy will be this year's NFL Kid Correspondent at Super Bowl LIII. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 15, 2019

Camdyn Clancy arrived in New York this week thinking he was a finalist for the NFL's Play 60 contest to be the Kid Correspondent at Super Bowl LIII. 

Instead, the 8-year-old was surprised on Tuesday when he was named the winner of the contest. "Good Morning America" hosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts told Clancy the big news, and his reaction is priceless.

Following the announcement, Clancy sat down and practiced his interview skills with Strahan.

Clancy, who is from Alaska, plays quarterback for his youth football team. His favorite player is Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Clancy was given another surprise when Lockett delivered a video message and said that he hopes to see the kid correspondent in Atlanta. 

Super Bowl LIII will be Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Atlanta. Clancy will head to Georgia the week of the big game for behind-the-scenes access with players, coaches and fans.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message