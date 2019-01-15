Camdyn Clancy arrived in New York this week thinking he was a finalist for the NFL's Play 60 contest to be the Kid Correspondent at Super Bowl LIII.

Instead, the 8-year-old was surprised on Tuesday when he was named the winner of the contest. "Good Morning America" hosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts told Clancy the big news, and his reaction is priceless.

For the past three years, @GMA and @NFL have teamed up to send a kid correspondent to the #SuperBowlLIII. Now, it’s time to meet this year’s winner, Camdyn! https://t.co/LUKfafEEKb pic.twitter.com/LvXgFIY5cn — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 15, 2019

Following the announcement, Clancy sat down and practiced his interview skills with Strahan.

Our new kid correspondent Camdyn practices his interview chops by asking Super Bowl winner and @NFL Hall of Famer @michaelstrahan only the TOUGH questions. 🍳 https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/i8rWrIuJcT — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 15, 2019

Clancy, who is from Alaska, plays quarterback for his youth football team. His favorite player is Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Clancy was given another surprise when Lockett delivered a video message and said that he hopes to see the kid correspondent in Atlanta.

Super Bowl LIII will be Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Atlanta. Clancy will head to Georgia the week of the big game for behind-the-scenes access with players, coaches and fans.