Watch: Saints RB Alvin Kamara Works as Garbage Man in New Orleans Commercial

Kamara teamed up with New Orleans entrepreneur Sidney Torres IV for the advertisement. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 18, 2019

Saints running back Alvin Kamara earned a second gig on Tuesday and was photographed riding on the back of a garbage truck for IV Waste in New Orleans.

Kamara donned a new uniform and mode of transportation in partnership with friend and entrepreneur Sidney Torres IV, a New Orleans-based businessman and owner of IV Waste. 

New Orleans' feature back starred in an IV Waste commerical as well. The advertisement was released on YouTube on Thursday and will play in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday when the Saints host the Rams. 

Kamara should be just fine in his regular job despite the short stint in sanitation. He tallied 1,592 yards from scrimmage in 2018 along with 18 touchdowns. Kamara and veteran running back Mark Ingram combined for 1,528 rushing yards in 16 games.

New Orleans hosts the Rams in the NFC Championship on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 3:05 p.m. ET. 

