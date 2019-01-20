Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker sent the AFC Championship to overtime with a late field goal after the Patriots scored a go-ahead touchdown.

The Patriots got the game off to a quick start, shutting out the Chiefs 14–0 in the first half. But the anticipated quarterback showdown got going in the second half, as points started going up on the board and the flags and reviews started accumulating. Going into the fourth quarter, the Patriots led 17–7.

A controversial replay occurred in the fourth quarter with New England ahead 17–14 and the Chiefs punting. On the return, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman went to grab the ball and appeared to muff the punt, which was then recovered by the Chiefs. But the play was reviewed and overturned, with referees ruling Edelman didn't touch the ball.

However, only two plays later Edelman got a hand on quarterback Tom Brady's pass that was intercepted by Daniel Sorensen. The Chiefs drove downfield to score and take a 21–17 lead with under eight minutes left.

Tom Brady led the Patriots to a touchdown drive to take back a 24–21 lead. The Chiefs got the ball back with just over three minutes to play and chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his own touchdown drive to put Kansas City ahead 28–21.

Brady then led a one minute, 24 second touchdown drive to put the Patriots ahead 31–28 before giving the Chiefs a final drive. Mahomes put the Chiefs in position to tie the game at 31 and send it to overtime.

The winner will face the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.