Drew Brees isn't having much trouble finding receivers in the endzone this season.

The Saints quarterback threw 32 touchdowns this regular season, but even more remarkably, he threw touchdowns to 13 different receivers, tying Matt Ryan's NFL record set in 2016.

Brees's "if-you're-open" passing policy continued into the postseason. Looking to keep his Saints in contention for their second Super Bowl title, Brees found two new receivers for touchdowns during Sunday's NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams. Tight end Garrett Griffin caught Brees' first touchdown of the day in the first quarter, while backup quarterback Taysom Hill caught the other in the third.

Brees has now thrown to an NFL-record 15 different players this season, including the playoffs. Six of those receivers were drafted in either the first, second or third rounds. Nine went undrafted.

Brees's touchdown passes to nine different undrafted free agents is the most by any quarterback in a single season since 1967.

Brees's touchdown targets this season

1. Michael Thomas

2. Tre’Quan Smith

3. Alvin Kamara

4. Zach Line

5. Tedd Ginn

6. Ben Watson

7. Keith Kirkwood

8. Austin Carr

9. Mark Ingram

10. Tommylee Lewis

11. Josh Hill

12. Dan Arnold

13. Cam Meredith

14. Garrett Griffin (NFC Championship)

15. Taysom Hill (NFC Championship)