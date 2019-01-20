Drew Brees Has Thrown Touchdowns to 15 Different Saints Receivers This Season

Here is a list of every one of Brees's teammates who has caught a score from him this season.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 20, 2019

Drew Brees isn't having much trouble finding receivers in the endzone this season. 

The Saints quarterback threw 32 touchdowns this regular season, but even more remarkably, he threw touchdowns to 13 different receivers, tying Matt Ryan's NFL record set in 2016. 

Brees's "if-you're-open" passing policy continued into the postseason. Looking to keep his Saints in contention for their second Super Bowl title, Brees found two new receivers for touchdowns during Sunday's NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams. Tight end Garrett Griffin caught Brees' first touchdown of the day in the first quarter, while backup quarterback Taysom Hill caught the other in the third.

Brees has now thrown to an NFL-record 15 different players this season, including the playoffs. Six of those receivers were drafted in either the first, second or third rounds. Nine went undrafted.

Brees's touchdown passes to nine different undrafted free agents is the most by any quarterback in a single season since 1967.

Brees's touchdown targets this season

1. Michael Thomas
2. Tre’Quan Smith
3. Alvin Kamara
4. Zach Line
5. Tedd Ginn
6. Ben Watson
7. Keith Kirkwood
8. Austin Carr
9. Mark Ingram
10. Tommylee Lewis
11. Josh Hill
12. Dan Arnold
13. Cam Meredith
14. Garrett Griffin (NFC Championship)
15. Taysom Hill (NFC Championship)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message