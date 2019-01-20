Tom Brady isn't a stranger to playoff comeback wins.

Brady, who already has eight postseason come-from-behind victories, led the New England Patriots to his ninth with a 37–31 overtime AFC Championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots led for most of the game before the Chiefs took a 28–24 lead with 2:04 left in the fourth quarter. Brady led New England on a 65-yard touchdown drive to retake a 31–28 lead before Kansas City tied it up to send the game to overtime.

The Chiefs never saw the football in overtime, as Brady marched his team 75 yards down the field for the win and a ticket to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.

Brady's last postseason comeback win also occurred in the AFC Championship game, when the Patriots overcome a 20–10 deficit in the fourth quarter to win 24–20.

The Patriots, playing in their third straight Super Bowl, will face the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3.