The Chiefs will host the Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 20 in Kansas City in the AFC Championship.

The game is set to be another quarterback showdown between New England legend Tom Brady and Kansas City rising star Patrick Mahomes.

In the first meeting between the two teams this season, Brady led the Patriots to a 43–40 win.

After the Patriots had a first round-bye, the Patriots moved past the Chargers 41–28 in the AFC Divisional Round. Brady went 34 for 44 with 343 yards and one touchdown.

Kansas City had a first-round bye after finishing the season at 12–4 atop the AFC West. The Chiefs then beat the Colts 31–13 behind Mahomes, who went 27 for 41 with 278 yards. Mahomes finished with a record-breaking regular season as just the second player in NFL history to throw 50 touchdown passes and for more than 5,000 yards.

The winner will face either the Saints or the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, which takes place in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium.

How to watch:

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Spread: Patriots +3