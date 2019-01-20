The New Orleans Saints will compete for a trip to Super Bowl LIII when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Superdome on Sunday.

If the Saints prevail, they will reach the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history. In 2009, quarterback Drew Brees led New Orleans to a franchise-record 13 wins in the regular season before carrying the team to a Super Bowl win.

That season, New Orleans defeated the Arizona Cardinals and outlasted the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship to advance to Super Bowl XLIV, where the Saints defeated Peyton Manning and the Colts 31–17.

The Saints famously attempted and recovered a surprise onside kick to start the second half of that game, taking a 13–10 lead on the ensuing possession. The Colts went up 17–13 before the Saints responded with 18 unanswered points, including Tracy Porter's game-clinching 74-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Brees, who went 32-of-39 fpr 288 yards and two touchdowns, was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

The Saints have not returned to the Super Bowl since.