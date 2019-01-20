Here's Why the Saints Have 'TB' Patches on Their Jerseys

The Saints have worn patches bearing the initials "TB" on their jerseys this season. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 20, 2019

The Saints have worn jersey patches and helmet decals bearing the initials "TB" on their jerseys this season. 

The "TB" honors former owner Tom Benson, who died in March at age 90. Both the decal and patch feature a silhouette of Benson holding a Saints umbrella atop the letters "TB."

Benson owned the Saints from 1985 until his death. His widow, Gayle, now owns the franchise in addition to the New Orleans Pelicans.

After a first-round bye, the Saints beat the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round to reach the NFC Championship. The Saints will face the Rams on Sunday in New Orleans for the chance to go to Super Bowl LIII. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message