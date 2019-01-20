The Saints have worn jersey patches and helmet decals bearing the initials "TB" on their jerseys this season.

The "TB" honors former owner Tom Benson, who died in March at age 90. Both the decal and patch feature a silhouette of Benson holding a Saints umbrella atop the letters "TB."

Benson owned the Saints from 1985 until his death. His widow, Gayle, now owns the franchise in addition to the New Orleans Pelicans.

After a first-round bye, the Saints beat the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round to reach the NFC Championship. The Saints will face the Rams on Sunday in New Orleans for the chance to go to Super Bowl LIII. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.