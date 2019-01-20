Super Bowl LIII will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in Feb 3., with a new champion ready to be crowned after the Eagles were eliminated by the Saints in the NFC divisional round.

The 2019 Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will begin after a national anthem rendition from Motown legend Gladys Knight along with other pregame festivities.

CBS will broadcast the Super Bowl. Jim Nantz will lead the broadcast along with former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

The Rams will face either the Chiefs or Patriots in this year's game.