Who is the Youngest Coach to Ever Win a Super Bowl?

This NFL head coach won a championship at 36 years old.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 20, 2019

In just his second season as an NFL head coach, Sean McVay will have a chance to lead the Los Angeles Rams to their first Super Bowl title since 2000.

He'll also have the chance to be the youngest head coach ever to win it.

McVay, at 32 years old, is four years younger than the NFL's current youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach: Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Feb. 1, 2009, Tomlin became the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl when the Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII, when he was just 36 years old. Like McVay this year, Tomlin was also in just his second year as the team's head coach.

The previous record was held by Jon Gruden, who was 39 when he won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Rams will play Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Feb. 3. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message