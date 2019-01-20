Who is the Youngest Coach to Ever Win a Super Bowl?

In just his second season as an NFL head coach, Sean McVay will have a chance to lead the Los Angeles Rams to their first Super Bowl title since 2000.

He'll also have the chance to be the youngest head coach ever to win it.

McVay, at 32 years old, is four years younger than the NFL's current youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach: Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Feb. 1, 2009, Tomlin became the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl when the Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII, when he was just 36 years old. Like McVay this year, Tomlin was also in just his second year as the team's head coach.

The previous record was held by Jon Gruden, who was 39 when he won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Rams will play Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Feb. 3. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.