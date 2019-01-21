CBS is prepared to pay former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current television broadcaster Tony Romo a "substantial raise" to keep him in the booth for the foreseeable future, The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday.

Romo, who was hired by CBS as the broadcast's lead NFL color analyst in 2017 and received ample praise for his analysis during Sunday's AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. The second-year commentator was complimented for predicting every play correctly before the snap while still making analysis easy for viewers to consume.

CBS is ready to ensure Romo's success continues within their own booth. The network expects to pay Romo more than the $4 million salary he currently makes to keep the former quarterback from leaving to another network for a multi-million dollar deal. Next year will mark the final season of Romo's current three-year contract.

The highest-paid NFL analyst in history was John Madden, who appeared in telecasts for CBS, ABC, Fox and NBC in his Hall of Fame career. He reportedly earned $8 million in 1993.

Romo will call Super Bowl LIII alongside Jim Nantz in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3.