The Kansas City Chiefs fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton, the team announced Tuesday.

“Bob is a good football coach and a great person. He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons," head coach Andy Reid said in a statement. "I’ve said before that change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob. This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward.”

Reid was asked about Sutton's future with the franchise on Monday during a press conference after it was reported that Kansas City was considering changes to the defensive staff following Sunday's AFC championship loss. The Chiefs were unable to get an overtime stop against the Patriots to slow down Tom Brady and New England's offense during their season-ending 37–31 loss at Arrowhead.

JONES: Chiefs Came So Close Yet So Far Against the Patriots in the AFC Title Game

Kansas City finished the season second from the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed with 273.4 yards per game–31st in the NFL. They were better in terms of opposing passer rating, finishing at 12th in the league with a 92.7 rating, but clearly struggled defensively against the Patriots.

The Chiefs gave up a total of 524 yards to New England, including all 75 yards of the Patriots' game-winning touchdown drive in overtime.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that former Jets and Bills head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan could be considered for the now vacant defensive coordinator opening on Reid's staff in Kansas City.