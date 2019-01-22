Chiefs Fire Defensive Coordinator Bob Sutton After AFC Championship Loss

Sutton's firing comes just two days after the Chiefs suffered a devastating overtime loss to the Patriots during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead.

By Emily Caron
January 22, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton, the team announced Tuesday.

“Bob is a good football coach and a great person. He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons," head coach Andy Reid said in a statement. "I’ve said before that change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob. This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward.”

Reid was asked about Sutton's future with the franchise on Monday during a press conference after it was reported that Kansas City was considering changes to the defensive staff following Sunday's AFC championship loss. The Chiefs were unable to get an overtime stop against the Patriots to slow down Tom Brady and New England's offense during their season-ending 37–31 loss at Arrowhead.

JONES: Chiefs Came So Close Yet So Far Against the Patriots in the AFC Title Game

Kansas City finished the season second from the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed with 273.4 yards per game–31st in the NFL. They were better in terms of opposing passer rating, finishing at 12th in the league with a 92.7 rating, but clearly struggled defensively against the Patriots. 

The Chiefs gave up a total of 524 yards to New England, including all 75 yards of the Patriots' game-winning touchdown drive in overtime.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that former Jets and Bills head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan could be considered for the now vacant defensive coordinator opening on Reid's staff in Kansas City.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message