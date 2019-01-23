Report: Steve Spagnuolo Favored to be Chiefs Next Defensive Coordinator

Steve Spagnuolo is favored to replace Bob Sutton as the Chiefs defensive coordinator.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 23, 2019

Steve Spagnuolo is favored to replace Bob Sutton as the Chiefs defensive coordinator, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Spagnuolo is the former St. Louis Rams and New York Giants head coach.

The 59-year-old Spagnuolo worked with Kansas City head coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia during his time with the Eagles from 1999–2006. He became the Giants defensive coordinator from 2007–2008. Spagnuolo served as the Rams head coach in 2009 but was fired in 2011 with a 10–38 record. 

Spagnuolo worked with the Saints and Ravens before becoming the Giants defensive coordinator again in 2015. He worked as New York's interim head coach after Ben McAdoo was fired in 2017. He went 1–3 as head coach for the Giants.

The Chiefs finished the regular season at 12–4, losing to the Patriots in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Sutton was fired after the Chiefs failed to make an overtime stop to slow down the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady. Kansas City gave up 524 yards to New England in the loss, including 75 yards in the game-winning overtime drive.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message