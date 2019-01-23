Steve Spagnuolo is favored to replace Bob Sutton as the Chiefs defensive coordinator, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Spagnuolo is the former St. Louis Rams and New York Giants head coach.

The 59-year-old Spagnuolo worked with Kansas City head coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia during his time with the Eagles from 1999–2006. He became the Giants defensive coordinator from 2007–2008. Spagnuolo served as the Rams head coach in 2009 but was fired in 2011 with a 10–38 record.

Spagnuolo worked with the Saints and Ravens before becoming the Giants defensive coordinator again in 2015. He worked as New York's interim head coach after Ben McAdoo was fired in 2017. He went 1–3 as head coach for the Giants.

The Chiefs finished the regular season at 12–4, losing to the Patriots in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Sutton was fired after the Chiefs failed to make an overtime stop to slow down the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady. Kansas City gave up 524 yards to New England in the loss, including 75 yards in the game-winning overtime drive.