Raiders QB Derek Carr Challenges ESPN Hosts Stephen A Smith, Max Kellerman to UFC Fight

Carr was upset by comments made by Smith and Max Kellerman on ESPN's First Take. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 24, 2019

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr found a new foe this week and it wasn't an AFC West pass rusher or defensive back. Carr tweeted at UFC President Dana White on Wednesday and challenged ESPN First Take hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman to a fight.

Carr's comments came after the First Take crew discussed the Raiders' quarterback situation on Wednesday morning. The harshest words came from Kellerman, who said the five-year veteran "don't want it." 

Kellerman didn't respond to Carr's comments. But that didn't stop Smith from going after Carr on Wednesday night. 

Don't expect to see either First Take host battle Carr in the Octagon. Betting site Bovada did release odds on a potential battle, though, tabbing Carr as a slight favorite over Smith. No line has been set for a potential Carr-Kellerman battle. 

Perhaps a fight against ESPN's morning-show hosts could serve as a frustration outlet for Carr. Oakland went 4–12 in 2018, with Carr tallying career-worst totals in touchdowns and sacks. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message