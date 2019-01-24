Raiders quarterback Derek Carr found a new foe this week and it wasn't an AFC West pass rusher or defensive back. Carr tweeted at UFC President Dana White on Wednesday and challenged ESPN First Take hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman to a fight.

@ufc @danawhite hey how do I challenge a couple of these clowns on tv to a fight? I think we should start a business together. Where pro athletes can challenge some of these people to an octagon fight until they give us an answer.... You don’t know me... stop lying. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 23, 2019

Carr's comments came after the First Take crew discussed the Raiders' quarterback situation on Wednesday morning. The harshest words came from Kellerman, who said the five-year veteran "don't want it."

Kellerman didn't respond to Carr's comments. But that didn't stop Smith from going after Carr on Wednesday night.

Hey @derekcarrqb.....I heard you had a few things to say. Consider this a personal invitation. You are more than welcome to come on @FirstTake or sit down with me for a 1-on-1. I’m here, Bro! Nobody hiding. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 24, 2019

Here’s the question: why is he talking about getting ME in the octagon instead of a UFC fighter, @danawhite. What do I have to do with the sorry-ass season the @Raiders. All I did was observe. But I’ll deal with this on @FirstTake. Yo, @derekcarrqb: Wrong Brother! https://t.co/rcjDxYyGYL — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 24, 2019

Don't expect to see either First Take host battle Carr in the Octagon. Betting site Bovada did release odds on a potential battle, though, tabbing Carr as a slight favorite over Smith. No line has been set for a potential Carr-Kellerman battle.

Raiders’ QB @derekcarrqb has asked for a UFC fight with @stephenasmith. Bovada released odds on a potential Stephen A. Smith vs. Derek Carr fight.



Stephen A. Smith -130



Derek Carr -110



So there’s that..... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2019

Perhaps a fight against ESPN's morning-show hosts could serve as a frustration outlet for Carr. Oakland went 4–12 in 2018, with Carr tallying career-worst totals in touchdowns and sacks.