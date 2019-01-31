Former Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones is known for his speed, and people have often wondered where the retired All-Pro wide reciever got it from. Jones himself offered up a seemingly innocuous explanation: his speed came from his father.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Jones said his theory is that his speed was inherited from his father, but not in the typical sense. "My dad was a crackhead, so all that s--t he was smoking was probably in my genes," Jones told Bleacher Report. "That's why I don't do drugs. People say I run like a crackhead. I wonder why."

Jones's father left when the Pro Bowler was just 18 months old. He's seen him one time in his adult life, four years ago, but not again since.

The 34-year-old now coaches at his alma mater, Lane College, a Division II school in Jackson, Tenn. Jones was taken by the Texans in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft out of Lane and played for Houston from 2007 to ’11, before spending three seasons in Baltimore.

He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2012 and was a key part of Baltimore's postseason run.

Jones finished his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers. He spent one season in the National Arena League in 2017 before beginning his coaching career.