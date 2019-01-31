Report: Jerry Jones Not Expected to Extend Jason Garrett's Contract

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is reportedly not expected to extend head coach Jason Garrett's contract.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 31, 2019

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not expected to extend head coach Jason Garrett's contract, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

According to Schefter, the coach's contract will not be extended short or long term. Garrett is entering the final year of his current deal.

Jones was asked about an extension for Garrett during an interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Wednesday. The long-time Cowboys' owner spoke briefly on the subject.

"None of that is anything that I would talk about in this forum in any way and so we won't get there," Jones told the station. "I think I've made clear how I feel about Jason in terms of where he is right now as far as our ability to help us win football games. I think if you look at what we've done over the last few years you'll see a pretty good winning record there. [But] it's not enough, not enough."

Jones previously told the station that Garrett would have been in high demand had he been on the coaching market when Black Monday hit the league.

The 52-year-old coach has led the Cowboys to a 77–59 regular season record since taking over in 2011. Under Garrett, the Cowboys have never advanced past the divisional round of the postseason. Dallas went 10–6 this season before losing to the Rams in the Divisional Round.

Kellen Moore was named the team's offensive coordinator Thursday.

