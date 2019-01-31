"Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson scalped a pair of free Super Bowl tickets he was offered and took his profits to the only place suitable for a celebratory dinner: Chili's.

The 40-year-old comedian recounted the decision during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" on Wednesday.

When Thompson and Kel Mitchell—his co-star in "Kenan and Kel"—were treated to Super Bowl tickets by Nickelodeon, the kid's network that their old show "All That" ran on, Thompson realized that he didn't have any money to buy anything once he was actually at the big game. So, he got creative.

“I got tickets to go one time, when I was young, these people gave me and Kel tickets to the Super Bowl,” Thompson told Fallon. “I don't want to say who it was but it rhymes with Schmickelodeon—they gave us tickets to the Super Bowl. We were living in LA and [the game] was in San Diego that Super Bowl, they sent us down in this limousine.”

He continued: “My debit card game and my money was funny so I didn’t have any money on me at the time. I was just young and I didn’t know how to juggle my finances and it didn’t make any sense to me to go to the Super Bowl with no money and not be able to buy anything.”

Thompson and Mitchell sold their tickets for $2,500 ("super bread," per Thompson) and treated themselves to Chili's for dinner with their earnings.

“We sold our tickets and went to Chili’s and balled out,” he said. “We went to Chili’s and went nuts. Oh my gosh, chicken fingers for everybody.”

Thompson tells the story starting at the 4:30 mark.

Thompson told Fallon that he will be attending this year's Super Bowl—his first time "actually attending"—in his hometown of Atlanta, "representing for not the Falcons," in his own words.

The Patriots and the Rams will face off in front of Thompson on Sunday, Feb. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.